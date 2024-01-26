Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.44.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADC

Agree Realty Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

ADC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 423,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,377. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $75.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,799,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 7,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $7,554,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 638,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 195,256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 28,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.