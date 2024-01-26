Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Financial Contrast

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given INmune Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Aligos Therapeutics.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $13.91 million 3.72 -$96.05 million ($1.88) -0.37 INmune Bio $370,000.00 588.33 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -7.95

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aligos Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -533.81% -104.34% -70.96% INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Aligos Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

