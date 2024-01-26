Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $355.80 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00007811 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $355.80 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 3.19289272 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,222,107.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

