Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.