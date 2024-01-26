Forum Financial Management LP Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,139. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.5914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.