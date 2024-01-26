4,949 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,644,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,581. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

