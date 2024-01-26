Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 254,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,358. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

