Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

