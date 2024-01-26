Forum Financial Management LP Takes $217,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 28.5% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.45. 261,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,092. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.13 and a twelve month high of $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

