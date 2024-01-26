Forum Financial Management LP Has $242,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,829. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

