Forum Financial Management LP Buys 20 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $882.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,486. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $565.22 and a one year high of $883.41. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $825.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $759.62.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

