Forum Financial Management LP Sells 710 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 6,181,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.