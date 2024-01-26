Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.15. 2,334,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.