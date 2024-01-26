Forum Financial Management LP Sells 133 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.67.

CDNS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $290.73. 1,268,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,565. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.62 and a twelve month high of $301.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

