Forum Financial Management LP Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.