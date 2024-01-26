Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $297.92. 1,157,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.30. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

