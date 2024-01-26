Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
CARR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,136,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,624. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
