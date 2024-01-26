Ieq Capital LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.05. 178,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,434. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $125.09 and a 52-week high of $184.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.