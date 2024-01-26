Ieq Capital LLC Sells 989 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.29. 558,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,759. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.61. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $573.32.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $568.29.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

