Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 533,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,813. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61.

Golub Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.