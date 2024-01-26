Ieq Capital LLC Sells 5,254 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 497,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,626. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day moving average is $112.47. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

