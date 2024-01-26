Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,653 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 75.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. 27,626,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,331,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.31. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $464,842.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 27,152 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $464,842.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,228,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 119,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $1,417,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,391,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,353,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,715,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.