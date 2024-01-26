Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 45,663 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,663 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,351,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,676 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,591,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $89,858,006 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

