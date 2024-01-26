Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Copart by 96.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,523,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,180,000 after buying an additional 3,690,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,939 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.06. 6,238,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,627. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.