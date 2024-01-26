Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,284. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

