Ieq Capital LLC Buys 383 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Autodesk stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $256.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

