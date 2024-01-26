MONECO Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,178,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,676. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

