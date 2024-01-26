Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Short Interest Down 50.5% in January

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Bit Origin Trading Up 64.2 %

Shares of BTOG stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $4.58. 447,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,440. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.