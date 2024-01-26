Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TME. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

NYSE TME traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 4,331,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,121,735. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

