TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,260. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.81%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

