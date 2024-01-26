StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,478. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.06. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,845,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 515,074 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.