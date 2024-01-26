Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,334. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vipshop by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.