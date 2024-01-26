Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Grows By 150.9%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BREZW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 72,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,943. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

