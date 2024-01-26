Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Raised to $60.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 818,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,056. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

