Stifel Nicolaus Raises Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $266.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.00.

NYSE VMI traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.42. 110,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,502. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $335.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average of $235.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

