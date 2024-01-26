Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Update

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 14.3 %

Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 51,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,608. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

