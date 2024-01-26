Piper Sandler Lowers Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $50.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $67.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.22.

VTLE traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Vital Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

