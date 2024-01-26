Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$51.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.81.

Spin Master stock traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 79,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,166. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.84. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$39.55.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$952.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$970.92 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 3.1753555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total transaction of C$188,067.93. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jeremy Don Tucker sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.73, for a total transaction of C$296,452.97. Also, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.47, for a total value of C$188,067.93. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,237 shares of company stock valued at $648,456. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

