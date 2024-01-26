CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 46,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CPI Aerostructures
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.