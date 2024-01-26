CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. 46,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

