Raymond James Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $46.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,364,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,337,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,179,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,483,000 after purchasing an additional 189,520 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

