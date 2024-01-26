Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,468. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $321.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.39%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.