Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 74,778 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $107,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.15. 9,148,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $184.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.