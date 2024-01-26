GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $411.50 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, GMX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market cap of $411.50 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $43.82 or 0.00104680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,725,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,390,712 tokens. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

