Ieq Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 35,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $504.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

