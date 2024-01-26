Polymath Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Polymath has a market cap of $139.21 million and approximately $72,554.68 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15185106 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $78,789.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

