Conflux (CFX) Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $830.82 million and $142.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,964,779,346 coins and its circulating supply is 3,652,278,735 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,964,526,485.49 with 3,652,026,473.31 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18926779 USD and is up 5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $42,160,191.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

