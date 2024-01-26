JUNO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.84 Million (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $128,220.56 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

