Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 53,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $117,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $390,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DEO traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.88. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

