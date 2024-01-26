1,476 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,926. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

