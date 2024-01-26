Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,645. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

